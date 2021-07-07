OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $11.01

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.01 and last traded at $11.02, with a volume of 4139 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.48.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on OCFT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OneConnect Financial Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on OneConnect Financial Technology from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Get OneConnect Financial Technology alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -164.00 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.72.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.67). OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $126.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.81 million. Equities research analysts predict that OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCFT. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 56.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 29.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 50.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 5,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in OneConnect Financial Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.15% of the company’s stock.

About OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT)

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for OneConnect Financial Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneConnect Financial Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.