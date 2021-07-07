Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Hits New 12-Month High at $113.41

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $113.41 and last traded at $113.41, with a volume of 7650 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $112.22.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RSG. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $36.38 billion, a PE ratio of 35.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Republic Services had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 47.75%.

In related news, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 12,788 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.31, for a total value of $1,436,220.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey A. Hughes sold 6,770 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $754,448.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,288.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,782 shares of company stock valued at $2,326,129. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Republic Services by 9.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,355,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $631,458,000 after purchasing an additional 524,587 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Republic Services by 147.2% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,033,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $499,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997,759 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Republic Services by 3.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,051,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $401,619,000 after purchasing an additional 153,717 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 0.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,913,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $388,857,000 after buying an additional 26,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Company Profile (NYSE:RSG)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

