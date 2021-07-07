Asset Management Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Asset Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 1.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,068 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $1,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DPZ. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 92.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,406,338 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $539,274,000 after purchasing an additional 675,466 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter worth $184,108,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1,867,093.3% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 280,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $103,010,000 after acquiring an additional 280,064 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 371,008 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $136,453,000 after purchasing an additional 202,340 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 739,138 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $283,431,000 after purchasing an additional 151,489 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $369.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $446.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Argus increased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $390.00 to $435.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $438.81.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Kevin Scott Morris sold 363 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.58, for a total transaction of $163,560.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,927,581.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 3,970 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.65, for a total value of $1,717,620.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,047,586.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 26,887 shares of company stock worth $11,800,422 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DPZ traded down $3.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $472.96. 7,823 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 528,882. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a twelve month low of $319.71 and a twelve month high of $477.85. The company has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.41, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $439.99.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.06. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $983.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.61 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.31%.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

