Ashe Capital Management LP Boosts Stock Position in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

Ashe Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) by 18.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,401,187 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 368,400 shares during the quarter. JFrog accounts for 7.3% of Ashe Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Ashe Capital Management LP’s holdings in JFrog were worth $106,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FROG. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in JFrog by 75.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in JFrog by 213.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in JFrog by 531.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in JFrog by 31.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in JFrog during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 47.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FROG traded down $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.77. The stock had a trading volume of 17,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,206,274. JFrog Ltd. has a 52 week low of $33.38 and a 52 week high of $95.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.44. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion and a PE ratio of -316.40.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $45.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.77 million. The business’s revenue was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

FROG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on JFrog from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Summit Insights raised JFrog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of JFrog in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on JFrog from $75.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on JFrog from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. JFrog presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.30.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

