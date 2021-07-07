Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Sold by Asset Management Group Inc.

Asset Management Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Charter Communications by 117.4% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.45, for a total value of $697,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,212,187.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Bickham sold 14,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.13, for a total value of $9,849,428.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,966 shares of company stock worth $25,155,664 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Charter Communications stock traded up $7.61 on Wednesday, reaching $737.15. 5,916 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 836,735. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $692.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.99. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $520.67 and a 1-year high of $735.91.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $12.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.50 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 7.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Charter Communications from $730.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Charter Communications from $708.00 to $724.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Charter Communications from $763.00 to $816.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. HSBC upped their target price on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Charter Communications from $690.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $712.24.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

