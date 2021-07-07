Centiva Capital LP Has $1.30 Million Holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Centiva Capital LP raised its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) by 381.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,211 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,520 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies were worth $1,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1,266.7% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 138.3% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 35.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADPT traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,223. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.73. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a twelve month low of $30.41 and a twelve month high of $71.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.14 and a beta of 0.28.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.12. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 134.12% and a negative return on equity of 22.42%. The firm had revenue of $38.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.53 million. Equities analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Chad M. Robins sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total transaction of $212,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,761,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,790,999.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total transaction of $326,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,238.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 140,758 shares of company stock valued at $5,473,843 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADPT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price (down from $74.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.20.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

