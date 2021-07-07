Asset Management Group Inc. Sells 1,686 Shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BYLD)

Asset Management Group Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BYLD) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 113,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,686 shares during the quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. owned approximately 1.61% of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF worth $2,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Curran Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 11,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 44.4% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 15,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 4,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 20,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BYLD stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.32. 245 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,154. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.15. iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.81 and a 12 month high of $26.09.

