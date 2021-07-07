Asset Management Group Inc. Acquires 7,582 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Asset Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 26.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 36,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,582 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 2.5% of Asset Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $11,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QQQ. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,228,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,719,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722,034 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.6% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,155,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,283,483,000 after acquiring an additional 44,806 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 774.2% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,415,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,698,902,000 after acquiring an additional 4,795,555 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 32.0% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,815,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $898,571,000 after acquiring an additional 682,073 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth $629,391,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $0.61 on Wednesday, hitting $359.58. 1,432,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,585,316. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $337.82. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $251.32 and a 1 year high of $360.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.397 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

