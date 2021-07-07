Asset Management Group Inc. Buys 5,005 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Asset Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,285 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,005 shares during the period. Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,885,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,842,000 after buying an additional 91,807 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 81.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,001,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,793,000 after buying an additional 450,378 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 19.0% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 907,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,448,000 after buying an additional 145,068 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,198,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 14.8% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 732,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,044,000 after buying an additional 94,729 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.95 on Wednesday, hitting $101.81. 287 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 629,473. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $63.35 and a 52 week high of $106.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.82.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

