Lumina Fund Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,800 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Lumina Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,000. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals comprises about 0.3% of Lumina Fund Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 82.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REGN stock traded up $0.88 on Wednesday, reaching $583.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,224. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $519.21. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $441.00 and a 12-month high of $664.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.78 by $2.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 35.43% and a net margin of 43.53%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 46.23 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $703.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $657.00 to $641.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $658.58.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.76, for a total transaction of $52,476.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,422,643.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.63, for a total value of $495,630.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,940,173.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,284 shares of company stock valued at $44,860,672 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

