Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 396,337 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 37.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 659,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 396,337 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $98,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 198.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 817.1% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Gary A. Shiffman sold 32,422 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total transaction of $5,434,899.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 798,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,836,797.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephanie W. Bergeron sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total value of $463,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,709,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,121 shares of company stock worth $8,356,915 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

SUI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Sun Communities from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Sun Communities from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.75.

SUI stock traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $177.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,130. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $169.49. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.73 and a 1 year high of $178.17. The stock has a market cap of $19.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.55.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 11.27%. The business had revenue of $442.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 65.23%.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

