Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $100.76 Million Stake in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) by 18.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,164,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 733,530 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Sunoco were worth $100,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sunoco during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Sunoco during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Sunoco by 143.5% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 62,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after buying an additional 36,600 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Sunoco by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 119,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sunoco by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 136,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,929,000 after buying an additional 52,903 shares during the last quarter. 20.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SUN stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 386 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,726. Sunoco LP has a 52 week low of $22.81 and a 52 week high of $38.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.47.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.91. Sunoco had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 65.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.78) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Sunoco LP will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.8255 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.84%. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 434.21%.

SUN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Sunoco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Sunoco from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sunoco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.38.

About Sunoco

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

