Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) by 26.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,341,647 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 279,040 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 2.49% of Community Bank System worth $102,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CBU. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 93,226 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,810,000 after purchasing an additional 19,798 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 144.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 15,870 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 1.0% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,046,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,261,000 after purchasing an additional 10,085 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Community Bank System in the first quarter worth approximately $1,964,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 251,610 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,678,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares during the last quarter. 70.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Community Bank System alerts:

In related news, Director Kerrie D. Macpherson purchased 439 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $79.81 per share, with a total value of $35,036.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,482 shares in the company, valued at $118,278.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CBU stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.42. 865 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,269. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.41 and a 12 month high of $82.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.99.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.17. Community Bank System had a net margin of 28.69% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $152.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

Recommended Story: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Community Bank System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bank System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.