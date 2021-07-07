Equitable Trust Co. Increases Stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Equitable Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 42.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,911 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co. owned 0.05% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $4,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Louis F. Bowers sold 521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.08, for a total value of $107,367.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard Bloxam sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.04, for a total value of $300,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,422,684.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $186.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.00.

Shares of NYSE:JLL traded down $2.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $187.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,118. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $200.69. The company has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 1-year low of $87.67 and a 1-year high of $212.95.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $1.44. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 3.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in America's, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

