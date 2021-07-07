Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Boosts Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,776 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABT. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 368.4% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 445 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $133.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

In other news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total transaction of $11,339,662.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,167,981.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $118.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $211.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.83. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $91.50 and a twelve month high of $128.54.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 15.33%. The company’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

