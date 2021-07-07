Cpwm LLC Purchases 479 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Cpwm LLC boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $3,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. 62.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price (down from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.25.

Shares of PG traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $136.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,648,887. The company has a market cap of $335.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $135.21. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $120.89 and a 52-week high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 67.97%.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, COO Jon R. Moeller sold 132,151 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.61, for a total transaction of $17,788,846.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 253,823 shares in the company, valued at $34,167,114.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 12,668 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.99, for a total transaction of $1,748,057.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,004,055.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,219,280 shares of company stock valued at $299,094,832. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

