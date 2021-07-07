Brown Advisory Securities LLC Sells 840 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Brown Advisory Securities LLC reduced its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 840 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OTIS. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 1,280.0% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. 85.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE OTIS traded up $1.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.62. 7,292 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,976,835. The company has a market capitalization of $35.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.99 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.50. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.03 and a fifty-two week high of $82.94.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 7.95% and a negative return on equity of 33.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. This is a boost from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Peiming Zheng sold 15,234 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total value of $1,198,458.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,460.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.13.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

