Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 16,139 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 502,386 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 16,139 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.44% of Tractor Supply worth $88,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,505,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $492,780,000 after buying an additional 1,265,191 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 156,985.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,141,699 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $556,332,000 after buying an additional 3,139,699 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,036,378 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $359,667,000 after buying an additional 49,122 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,752,876 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $310,398,000 after buying an additional 805,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,042,286 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $184,568,000 after buying an additional 14,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 5,892 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,090,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,364,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 8,836 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total transaction of $1,767,465.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,278,691.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,314 shares of company stock worth $3,538,610 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Loop Capital raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Tractor Supply has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.86.

Tractor Supply stock traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $187.22. 11,939 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 837,896. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $184.27. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $127.78 and a twelve month high of $200.75. The firm has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.03.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.20% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.28%.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

