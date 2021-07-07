Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Trims Stake in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) by 9.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,964,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 650,070 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust were worth $92,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RLJ. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 197,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after buying an additional 55,224 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 125.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 204,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after buying an additional 113,786 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 36,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 16,253 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 762,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,790,000 after buying an additional 81,761 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 400.8% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 39,101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

RLJ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on RLJ Lodging Trust from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Securities upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. RLJ Lodging Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.63.

Shares of NYSE RLJ traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.10. The stock had a trading volume of 15,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,077,719. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.09. RLJ Lodging Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.67 and a fifty-two week high of $17.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.51.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.23). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 138.50% and a negative return on equity of 18.97%. Equities analysts anticipate that RLJ Lodging Trust will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4.08%.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

