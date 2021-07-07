LNZ Capital LP Invests $185,000 in Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IVAN)

LNZ Capital LP purchased a new position in Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IVAN) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 18,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000. Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition makes up 0.2% of LNZ Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVAN. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $554,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $396,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $2,412,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition alerts:

Shares of Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition stock traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $10.37. The stock had a trading volume of 3,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,568. Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $11.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.06.

Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IVAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.