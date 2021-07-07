LNZ Capital LP Makes New $5.08 Million Investment in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

LNZ Capital LP acquired a new position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 415,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,084,000. Ford Motor accounts for approximately 4.1% of LNZ Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in F. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $346,847,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ford Motor by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 281,864,852 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,452,844,000 after acquiring an additional 10,258,701 shares in the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth $80,483,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Ford Motor by 195.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,468,013 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $74,434,000 after purchasing an additional 5,606,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 76.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,502,939 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $140,911,000 after purchasing an additional 4,967,888 shares in the last quarter. 51.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $219,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 153,614 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,836.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $972,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,776,994.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 112,414 shares of company stock valued at $1,745,775. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on F shares. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.89.

Shares of NYSE:F traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $14.26. 1,414,584 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,523,440. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $5.74 and a 1-year high of $16.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.81.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.73. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The business had revenue of $33.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

