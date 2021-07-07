Centiva Capital LP Has $3.30 Million Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Centiva Capital LP boosted its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 286,566.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,600 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,597 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Illumina were worth $3,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 165.6% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 85 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 89.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities cut Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $381.32.

In other news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.01, for a total value of $144,757.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.88, for a total value of $114,564.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,742,764.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 14,728 shares of company stock valued at $5,838,870 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Illumina stock traded down $7.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $467.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,187. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $422.52. The stock has a market cap of $68.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.92 and a beta of 0.95. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $260.42 and a one year high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

