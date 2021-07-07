192,602 Shares in JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:JOFFU) Bought by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:JOFFU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 192,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,916,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in JOFF Fintech Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $149,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in JOFF Fintech Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $166,000. Smith Moore & CO. bought a new stake in JOFF Fintech Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $179,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in JOFF Fintech Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in JOFF Fintech Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $368,000.

Get JOFF Fintech Acquisition alerts:

JOFFU stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.00. 3,139 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,714. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.99. JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $10.90.

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for JOFF Fintech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOFF Fintech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.