Centiva Capital LP Makes New Investment in Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND)

Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,591,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Technology Crossover Management X Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Talend in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,810,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Talend by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,488,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,052,000 after purchasing an additional 390,957 shares during the period. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Talend by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,451,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,642,000 after buying an additional 395,186 shares during the last quarter. Tensile Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Talend by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Tensile Capital Management LP now owns 925,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,483,000 after buying an additional 72,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Talend by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 814,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,212,000 after buying an additional 7,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Talend in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Talend in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

In other news, CFO Adam Meister sold 2,235 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.28, for a total value of $145,900.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 184,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,057,607.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Talend stock remained flat at $$65.62 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,428. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.77 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.36, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.04. Talend S.A. has a 52-week low of $33.38 and a 52-week high of $65.90.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.15. Talend had a negative return on equity of 147.42% and a negative net margin of 28.29%. The company had revenue of $79.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.86 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Talend S.A. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Talend Profile

Talend SA provides data integration and integrity solutions for various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

