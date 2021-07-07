Substratum 1-Day Volume Tops $3,401.00 (SUB)

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 7th. Substratum has a total market capitalization of $1.43 million and $3,401.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Substratum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Substratum has traded up 32.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.44 or 0.00059098 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003296 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00018407 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $318.29 or 0.00920401 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000351 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00044968 BTC.

Substratum Coin Profile

Substratum is a coin. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 coins. The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Substratum is substratum.net

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum is developing an open-source foundation for the decentralized web, providing free and unrestricted access to content for a new Web 3.0. The Substratum Network is a worldwide collection of nodes that uses industry-leading cryptography to deliver secure content anywhere, all without the need for VPNs or Tor. Substratum wants to revolutionize the hosting industry with per-request billing via microtransactions, all handled by blockchain technology and artificial intelligence. “

Buying and Selling Substratum

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

