260,000 Shares in Artius Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AACQ) Bought by Bayberry Capital Partners LP

Bayberry Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Artius Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AACQ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 260,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,626,000. Artius Acquisition comprises about 0.8% of Bayberry Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Bayberry Capital Partners LP owned 0.29% of Artius Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AACQ. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Artius Acquisition by 189.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,310,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,333,000 after buying an additional 1,511,469 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Artius Acquisition during the first quarter worth $1,256,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new position in Artius Acquisition during the first quarter worth $1,045,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Artius Acquisition by 3,582.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 394,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,979,000 after buying an additional 383,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Artius Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $306,000. 55.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AACQ traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 892,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,069,232. Artius Acquisition Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $14.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.73.

In other news, Director Charles Drucker bought 650,000 shares of Artius Acquisition stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,500,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,500,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website

Separately, Craig Hallum began coverage on Artius Acquisition in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.

Artius Acquisition Profile

Artius Acquisition Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It intends to focus on technology enabled businesses that directly or indirectly offer technology solutions, broader technology software and services, or financial services to companies.

