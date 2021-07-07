Analysts Anticipate Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) to Post -$0.71 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) will report ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Nevro’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.42) and the lowest is ($0.88). Nevro reported earnings of ($1.21) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 41.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Nevro will report full-year earnings of ($2.44) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.70) to ($2.03). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.88) to ($0.78). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Nevro.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.01. Nevro had a negative net margin of 24.16% and a negative return on equity of 23.26%. The firm had revenue of $88.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.16 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Nevro from $217.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Nevro from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $188.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Nevro from $215.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 28th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nevro in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Nevro from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.60.

NVRO traded down $3.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $152.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,800. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.92. Nevro has a 1 year low of $111.87 and a 1 year high of $188.14. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.86 and a beta of 1.08.

In related news, Director Shawn Mccormick sold 482 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total value of $72,131.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,090,948.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael F. Demane sold 6,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.03, for a total transaction of $1,153,848.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Nevro in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Nevro by 59.4% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 204 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Nevro during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nevro during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nevro during the 4th quarter worth $202,000.

Nevro Company Profile

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

