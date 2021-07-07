VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1.98.

VEON has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of VEON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.40 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VEON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of VEON by 48.6% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,939 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 6,848 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of VEON by 37.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,231 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 7,617 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of VEON by 137.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,737 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 17,196 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of VEON by 31.6% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 37,748 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 9,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VEON in the first quarter worth $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VEON traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $1.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,421,866. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.47, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.79. VEON has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $2.20.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter. VEON had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 27.78%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that VEON will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VEON Company Profile

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

