The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $396.85.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on COO shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on The Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on The Cooper Companies from $429.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies in a report on Monday, May 24th.

In other The Cooper Companies news, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.55, for a total value of $848,210.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,398.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.54, for a total value of $1,824,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,343 shares of company stock worth $3,724,843 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in The Cooper Companies by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,840 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in The Cooper Companies by 248.8% during the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 8,221 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 5,864 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in The Cooper Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $868,000. Rathbone Brothers plc grew its position in The Cooper Companies by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 38,891 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $14,938,000 after acquiring an additional 11,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Torray LLC grew its position in The Cooper Companies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Torray LLC now owns 15,503 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,955,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COO traded down $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $409.05. 1,815 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,246. The Cooper Companies has a 52-week low of $277.60 and a 52-week high of $415.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $391.86. The stock has a market cap of $20.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.83.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.29. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 88.54%. The firm had revenue of $719.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies will post 13.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

