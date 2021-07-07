Equitable Trust Co. Has $6.82 Million Stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Equitable Trust Co. trimmed its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,136 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,155 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $6,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in ResMed in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of ResMed by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of ResMed in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $206.00 to $219.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of ResMed from $229.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.57.

Shares of RMD stock traded up $2.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $250.10. 5,030 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 681,734. The stock has a market cap of $36.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $215.64. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.72 and a 52 week high of $250.76.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. ResMed had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 28.85%. The business had revenue of $768.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.47 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.77%.

In other ResMed news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.47, for a total value of $496,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 94,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,839,169.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 964 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total transaction of $199,981.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,464,622.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,651 shares of company stock valued at $5,399,470 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

