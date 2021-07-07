Karp Capital Management Corp Purchases 12,176 Shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Karp Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) by 28.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 54,387 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,176 shares during the quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $4,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 77.1% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 9,793 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the first quarter worth about $22,413,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 20,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 18.9% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 97,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,453,000 after buying an additional 15,529 shares during the period.

Shares of KWEB traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $62.19. The company had a trading volume of 114,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,985,345. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.17. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 52-week low of $63.08 and a 52-week high of $104.94.

