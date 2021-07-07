94,173 Shares in Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) Purchased by Third Point LLC

Third Point LLC purchased a new position in Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 94,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,385,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Diversey in the first quarter worth about $5,884,000. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in Diversey in the first quarter worth about $205,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in Diversey in the first quarter worth about $294,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Diversey in the first quarter worth about $2,501,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Diversey in the first quarter worth about $1,194,000. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diversey stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,062. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.02. Diversey Holdings, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $13.50 and a twelve month high of $18.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.29.

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $631.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.80 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Diversey Holdings, Ltd. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DSEY. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Diversey in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Diversey in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Diversey in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Diversey in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Diversey in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diversey has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional, and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractor industries.

