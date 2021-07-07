Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Grows Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 380 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 327 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 37.0% in the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 8,375 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,912,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.6% in the first quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 2,688 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,317,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 99,229 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $307,022,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Lodge Hill Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,470,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMZN. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,903.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,168.98.

Shares of AMZN stock traded up $17.79 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3,693.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,045,827. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,871.00 and a 1-year high of $3,685.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,335.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 trillion, a P/E ratio of 69.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $6.25. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $2,752,548.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,862 shares in the company, valued at $275,456,111.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total transaction of $380,396,506.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,941,144 shares in the company, valued at $183,170,005,302.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 131,040 shares of company stock worth $449,201,684. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

