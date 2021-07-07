Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Has $2.18 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,093 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $2,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLV. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,042,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,025,000 after buying an additional 909,839 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,678,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846,344 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1,797.5% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 953,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,419,000 after purchasing an additional 902,815 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,862,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 33.3% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 581,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,794,000 after buying an additional 145,023 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.94. 67,621 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,423,958. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.03. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $49.72 and a 12 month high of $62.40.

