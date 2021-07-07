Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Position Raised by Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,384 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 81.8% during the first quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,144 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,193,000 after buying an additional 7,265 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 13.4% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 38,886 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,282,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.8% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 535,199 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $72,694,000 after purchasing an additional 19,672 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 7.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,206,574 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $163,889,000 after purchasing an additional 86,702 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 14.2% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,470 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. 29.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.38, for a total value of $1,391,933.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 5,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $845,283.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,601,353 shares of company stock worth $3,980,360,351 in the last 90 days. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WMT stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $140.59. The company had a trading volume of 189,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,787,507. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $139.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.46. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.22 and a 1 year high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The business had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

WMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Walmart from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.20.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

