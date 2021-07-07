Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Acquired by Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,489 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 728 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $12,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded down $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $237.51. 12,773 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 628,499. The company’s 50-day moving average is $233.45. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $162.79 and a 1-year high of $239.33.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

