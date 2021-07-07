AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Trading Down 7.7%

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)’s stock price traded down 7.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $45.10 and last traded at $46.11. 379,150 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 155,425,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.96.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush increased their target price on AMC Entertainment from $2.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. UBS Group initiated coverage on AMC Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Loop Capital reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, B. Riley lowered AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.33.

The company has a market cap of $20.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.37.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.30) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $148.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.18 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 84.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.22) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Stephen A. Colanero sold 2,495 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.84, for a total value of $151,795.80. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 91,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,559,802.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Stephen A. Colanero sold 15,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total value of $411,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 93,879 shares in the company, valued at $2,574,162.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 245,819 shares of company stock worth $7,476,683. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 340,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 101,346 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 179,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 74,486 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 339.1% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 64,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 44.4% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in AMC Entertainment by 155.6% during the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 91,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 55,407 shares during the last quarter. 25.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 12, 2021, it operated approximately 1000 theatres and 10,700 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

