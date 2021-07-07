Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Shares Up 6.1%

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM)’s stock price shot up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.79 and last traded at $6.78. 24,158 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,604,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.39.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HBM. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Hudbay Minerals from $12.00 to $13.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James increased their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Bank of America upgraded Hudbay Minerals from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $10.60 to $12.20 in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.36.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The mining company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $313.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.07 million. Hudbay Minerals had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 11.07%. Hudbay Minerals’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 22.0% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,635 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Hudbay Minerals in the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Hudbay Minerals in the first quarter worth about $91,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Hudbay Minerals by 268.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,847 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 12,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. 66.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile (NYSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

