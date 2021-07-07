Ternium (NYSE:TX) Shares Up 3.9%

Shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) rose 3.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $40.89 and last traded at $40.89. Approximately 2,770 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 725,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.35.

TX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Ternium in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ternium presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.79.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Ternium had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 14.07%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ternium S.A. will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. Ternium’s payout ratio is presently 69.54%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos bought a new position in shares of Ternium in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in Ternium by 4.4% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,446,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,023,000 after acquiring an additional 102,712 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ternium by 70.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,329,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,486,000 after acquiring an additional 965,185 shares during the period. Oldfield Partners LLP bought a new position in Ternium during the first quarter worth $53,529,000. Finally, Westwood Global Investments LLC increased its position in Ternium by 1.2% during the first quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 1,140,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,286,000 after acquiring an additional 13,363 shares during the period. 17.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron products; and sells energy.

