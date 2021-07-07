Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

VIVHY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vivendi in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vivendi in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Vivendi from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vivendi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 19th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vivendi in a research note on Friday, June 11th.

OTCMKTS VIVHY traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $33.66. The company had a trading volume of 54,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,438. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.90 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.13. Vivendi has a 52-week low of $25.69 and a 52-week high of $37.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.58%. Vivendi’s payout ratio is 45.90%.

About Vivendi

Vivendi SE operates as a content, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of the artist and merchandising services.

