SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) Shares Acquired by Cohen & Steers Inc.

Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,343,560 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 177,200 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. owned approximately 1.38% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $56,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,155,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,639,000 after buying an additional 8,874 shares during the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 83,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 4,396 shares during the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,014,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,239,000 after purchasing an additional 126,364 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.96. The company had a trading volume of 59,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,495,139. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 1-year low of $16.68 and a 1-year high of $20.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.25.

