Cowen Boosts Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) Price Target to $130.00

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) had its target price raised by Cowen from $90.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.33% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BHVN. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.00.

NYSE BHVN traded up $11.95 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,814. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 1.01. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $57.66 and a twelve month high of $106.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.93.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($4.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.92) by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $43.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.39) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3710.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will post -13.47 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at $49,082,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at $43,510,000. Glenview Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at $31,345,000. Armistice Capital LLC grew its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,350,000 after purchasing an additional 428,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,187,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,145,000 after purchasing an additional 375,612 shares in the last quarter. 91.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as id developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine and other non-migraine indications; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

