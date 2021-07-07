Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Shares Acquired by Cohen & Steers Inc.

Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 9,649.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,561,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,545,078 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $88,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of REG. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Regency Centers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in Regency Centers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Regency Centers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Regency Centers by 70.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Regency Centers by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Regency Centers stock traded down $0.83 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.04. 6,301 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 894,455. The company has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.67. Regency Centers Co. has a 12-month low of $33.29 and a 12-month high of $68.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.28). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 2.74% and a net margin of 15.03%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.68%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Regency Centers from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.71.

In related news, CAO J Christian Leavitt sold 1,600 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.71, for a total transaction of $106,736.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,845.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO James D. Thompson sold 7,500 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 49,084 shares in the company, valued at $2,945,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,521 shares of company stock worth $3,142,997 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

