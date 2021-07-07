Cohen & Steers Inc. Boosts Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,688,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 266,651 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $161,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 321.1% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

In other news, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 29,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total transaction of $1,820,445.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.87, for a total transaction of $312,324.30. Insiders have sold a total of 44,967 shares of company stock valued at $2,794,975 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

PEG stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,907,751. The stock has a market cap of $30.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.79. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $49.06 and a fifty-two week high of $64.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.54.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.48%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PEG shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.50.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Recommended Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.