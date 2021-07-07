Cohen & Steers Inc. Buys 531,326 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,856,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 531,326 shares during the quarter. Extra Space Storage makes up about 2.8% of Cohen & Steers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Cohen & Steers Inc. owned 7.37% of Extra Space Storage worth $1,306,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EXR. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Extra Space Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 89.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 225.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EXR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Extra Space Storage in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $189.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Extra Space Storage has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.00.

In related news, SVP Grace Kunde sold 331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.84, for a total transaction of $47,942.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,501,701.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Spencer Kirk sold 85,000 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $12,410,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 96,895 shares in the company, valued at $14,146,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 89,941 shares of company stock worth $13,201,943 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EXR traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $171.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,911. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a one year low of $93.79 and a one year high of $171.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $154.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $22.97 billion, a PE ratio of 38.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.17.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $358.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.78 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 43.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.76%.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

