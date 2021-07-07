Brokerages Expect The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) to Announce $0.09 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) will announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for The Manitowoc’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.22. The Manitowoc posted earnings per share of ($0.47) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 119.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Manitowoc will report full year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.75. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover The Manitowoc.

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $354.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.38 million. The Manitowoc had a negative return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 0.98%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MTW shares. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (down previously from $17.00) on shares of The Manitowoc in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Manitowoc in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of The Manitowoc from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of The Manitowoc from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Manitowoc from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Manitowoc presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

Shares of The Manitowoc stock traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $22.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,598. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.65. The stock has a market cap of $771.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.97, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 2.45. The Manitowoc has a 52-week low of $7.36 and a 52-week high of $28.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in The Manitowoc in the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in The Manitowoc by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 608,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,557,000 after buying an additional 12,414 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in The Manitowoc during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in The Manitowoc during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in The Manitowoc by 392.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 15,831 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

About The Manitowoc

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

