Whitebox Advisors LLC Sells 11,000 Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Whitebox Advisors LLC reduced its stake in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 24.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the period. Whitebox Advisors LLC’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in DXC Technology by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,903,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313,271 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in DXC Technology by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,780,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,226,000 after buying an additional 1,156,876 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in DXC Technology by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,032,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,592,000 after buying an additional 1,988,804 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in DXC Technology by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,813,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,482,000 after buying an additional 240,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in DXC Technology by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,612,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,958,000 after buying an additional 40,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

In other DXC Technology news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 1,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.20 per share, with a total value of $74,984.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on DXC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DXC Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on DXC Technology from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.44.

DXC Technology stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.66. 18,070 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,574,949. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.44. DXC Technology has a fifty-two week low of $14.73 and a fifty-two week high of $41.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.58.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DXC Technology Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

