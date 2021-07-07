Liquity USD Trading Up 0.4% Over Last 7 Days (LUSD)

Liquity USD (CURRENCY:LUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 7th. Over the last seven days, Liquity USD has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. Liquity USD has a market capitalization of $726.53 million and $793,859.00 worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Liquity USD coin can currently be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00002916 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Liquity USD Profile

Liquity USD (LUSD) is a coin. It was first traded on April 5th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 719,446,095 coins. Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol . The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort. “

Liquity USD Coin Trading

