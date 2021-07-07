Whitebox Advisors LLC Takes $2.37 Million Position in Forum Merger IV Co. (NASDAQ:FMIVU)

Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forum Merger IV Co. (NASDAQ:FMIVU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 239,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,367,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Forum Merger IV during the first quarter valued at about $8,910,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Forum Merger IV during the first quarter valued at about $8,910,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Forum Merger IV during the first quarter valued at about $7,425,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Forum Merger IV during the first quarter valued at about $6,062,000. Finally, Littlejohn & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Forum Merger IV during the first quarter valued at about $5,445,000.

Get Forum Merger IV alerts:

Shares of FMIVU remained flat at $$10.02 during trading hours on Wednesday. 12,727 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,667. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.98. Forum Merger IV Co. has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $10.15.

Forum Merger IV Corporation intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Delray Beach, Florida.

See Also: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for Forum Merger IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forum Merger IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.