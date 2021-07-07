Warberg Asset Management LLC Makes New $323,000 Investment in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS)

Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 30,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the first quarter worth $269,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the first quarter valued at $259,000. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the first quarter valued at $2,935,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 354.2% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 63,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 88,900 shares during the period. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. increased its holdings in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 36.3% in the first quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 22,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.86. 225,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,053,837. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.45. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 has a twelve month low of $8.80 and a twelve month high of $19.09.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

